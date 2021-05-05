NOLA CATHERINE LUSHER, 86, of Huntington, WV, left her earthly home to be with Jesus on Friday, April 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born on June 21, 1934, in Crum, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lusher. She is survived by her adopted family, Arzolia, Jeff, Austin, Ashley and Angel Fields, who lovingly took care of her the last six years of her life. Nola lived her life constantly praising God and selflessly loving others. She was poor by this world’s standards but so very rich in Jesus! She had a childlike faith that depended on her Heavenly Father for everything. She was the apple of His eye and lived under the shadow of His wing. Nola always had the right words to make you feel better. She always had a song in her heart, a hymn coming out of her mouth and wise advice on her lips. She will be missed by those who knew her, as we are all richer for having her in our lives. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Nola’s home, 4706 Darnell Road, Huntington. Graveside service will follow the visitation at 3:30 p.m. at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

