NOLA “PHYLLIS” EICHENLAUB COOK, 103 years old, passed away April 14, 2020, at Aspen Grove in Lambertville, Michigan; she formerly lived at Kingston of Sylvania. Phyllis was born August 8, 1916, in Wayne, West Virginia, the last child of James Thomas and Victoria (Smith) Mills. Phyllis served her country during World War II as one of the Rosie the Riveters. She had interests in painting, gardening, fishing, and writing books on Faith Healing, family history and poetry. She had beautiful gardens in whatever homes she lived. She had a large Avon territory in West Toledo, Ohio, in her younger years. Phyllis married Thomas “Pat” Peace, and they had two daughters, Sharon and Vicki. They lived in several cities as Pat was a newspaper typesetter. They settled in Toledo, Ohio. Pat passed away in 1962. Phyllis married Frank W. Eichenlaub in 1964. Frank had children, Thomas, Kathleen and Janelle. Frank and Phyllis built two homes and a cottage together. They loved to have beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. Frank and Phyllis traveled to many states for Seabee Navy Reunions. Frank passed in 2002. When she was 102, she married John E. Cook Sr., 100 years old, on June 26, 2019. Their marriage was only about nine months, but John was a big help to Phyllis. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; three brothers; her two husbands; daughter, Vicki; son, Tom; and son-in-law, Ronald Dowe. She is survived by her husband, John E. Cook Sr.; daughters, Kathleen Dowe, Sharon (Haven) Doane and Janelle (Hal) Muetzel; daughter-in-law, Karen Eichenlaub, and son-in-law, John McIntosh; twelve grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; John’s children, John (Karen) Cook Jr. and James Cook. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral visitation or services. There will be a Celebration of Phyllis’ Life that will hopefully take place this summer. It is Phyllis’ wish to go to Wayne, West Virginia, to be buried in the Mills Family Cemetery. Services were provided by Newcomer-NW Chapel and Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, West Virginia. Memorial contributions are suggested to Northwest Baptist Church, 3906 W. Alexis Road, Toledo, OH 43623, where she was a member, or Faith Bible Baptist Church, 232 N. McCord Road, Toledo, OH 43615, where she attended. To leave a special message for Phyllis’ family, please visit www.newcomertoledo.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Barboursville
- Matriarch of Huntington sports family beats COVID-19
- Logan County 25-year-old dies from COVID-19 complications
- Barboursville Middle teacher produces hundreds of face shields for health care workers
- Business Beat: Julian's Market in Huntington closing 'indefinitely'
- WorkForce West Virginia explains CARES Act emergency unemployment benefits
- Marshall Health surgeon and Marine deployed to New York City to assist in COVID-19 treatment
- Police roundup: Logan County man arrested for spitting on Walmart merchandise
- Huntington nursing home says employee tested positive for COVID-19
- Ironton man receives jail time
Images
Collections
- Photos: Easter Service at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Eastbrook Elementary Surprise Drive-Through
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Area storm damage
- Photos: Facing Hunger Foodbank receives nonperishable food donation
- Photos: Drive-by Easter Bunny visit
- Photos: Highlawn Elementary School Neighborhood Parade
- Photos: Highlawn Holy Week Prayer Stations
- Photos: HPD officers respond to shooting
- Photos: Drive-by Easter Bunny visit