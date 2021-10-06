NOLA MAE RANDALL, 86, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was born May 12, 1935, in Black, Mo., the daughter of the late Moses Coleman and Viola Shephard White. She was a homemaker and was Baptist by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Baby Randall and Noel Robert “Randy” Randall. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Lucille) Randall, Carl (Barbara) Randall, Alice (Tom) Rhoden, Susan (Mack) Wood, Carol Burge, Veronica (Rick) Lansford; grandchildren, Robbie, Samantha, Christina, Travis, Cassidy, Sherri, Carlos, Lil Sue, Cheryl, Jessica, Rich, Anna, Joshua, Regina, Christopher, Zach, Andy and Brice; sister, Rosella Stewart; brother, John Hardy White; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and friends. There will be a memorial service conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, with Pastor Terry Blake officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Sisters of Hope at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

