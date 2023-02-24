Nondus Lavada Tassen
NONDUS LAVADA TASSEN, 93 of Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Nondus was born January 17, 1930, in Lesage, W.Va., daughter of the late Clarence and Lillie Mae Brewer Clary. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she was a talented beautician, faithful member of Grace Gospel Church and choir, and a veritable force of nature. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Tassen, four brothers and one sister. Survivors include sons Glenn Dale Clay, Billy Dean Tassen, and stepson Bobby Lee (Ella) Tassen, all of Huntington, and daughter Teresa (Ron) Foster of Fleming Island, Florida; granddaughters Kristi (Jaime) McGauley, Kara (Joseph) Smith, and Shanna Holton, grandson Rob (Brandi) Tassen, stepgranddaughter Carla Waugh; and a host of special great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

