NORA ANN HOLLEY, 93, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born August 8, 1929, in Lesage, a daughter of the late Solomon and Mildred Houchin Nance. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Liston Holley; sister, Doris Workman; and brothers: Junior Nance, John Nance and Billy Nance. She is survived by one daughter, Patricia Ann Swanson (John) of Huntington; brothers, Joe Nance (Sharon) of Huntington and Jim Nance (Connie) of Chesapeake, Ohio; grandchildren, Greg Moore (Jamie Noel) and Allison Stone (Zachary); and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- South Point man returns to his roots as apple orchard opens to public
- Angela Mae "Maggie" Adkins
- Midland’s Charles sets national scoring record
- Bridge Day returns after two-year pause with perfect weather, crowds
- No timeline given for return of Marshall’s Rasheen Ali
- Chuck Landon: Law of averages favoring WVU
- Autumn Colors Express trains resume W.Va. excursions
- Huntington woman arraigned after child admitted to hospital with burns
- Man confesses to killing Huntington woman nearly 30 years after crime
- Pumpkin House prepares to welcome giant pumpkin for annual display
Collections
- Photos: Chilifest, West Virginia State Chili Championship
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 soccer championships
- Photos: "Hocus Pocus" at the Ritter Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Open to All Picnic
- Photos: Bridge Day
- Photos: Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter "Scary & Hairy" adoption event
- Photos: Second annual Corks & Kegs
- Photos: Students mummify chickens at Huntington Middle School
- Photos: Lynd's Sunrise Orchard
- Photos: Hoops in Huntington