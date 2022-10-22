NORA ANN HOLLEY, 93, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born August 8, 1929, in Lesage, a daughter of the late Solomon and Mildred Houchin Nance. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Liston Holley; sister, Doris Workman; and brothers: Junior Nance, John Nance and Billy Nance. She is survived by one daughter, Patricia Ann Swanson (John) of Huntington; brothers, Joe Nance (Sharon) of Huntington and Jim Nance (Connie) of Chesapeake, Ohio; grandchildren, Greg Moore (Jamie Noel) and Allison Stone (Zachary); and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

