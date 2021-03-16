NORA ELOISE SMITH, 63, of Huntington, mother of Stephanie Smith, Hobert Smith Jr. and Jason Smith, died March 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at noon March 18 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

