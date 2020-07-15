Essential reporting in volatile times.

NORA LOUISE CALDWELL HODGE, 93, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Heartland of Riverview nursing home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, with Pastor Chris Day officiating at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Nora was born March 10, 1927, in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of the late John and Martha Maynard Caldwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elmer Hodge; a son-in-law, Jerry Stewart; and 20 siblings. She is survived by two children and one daughter-in-law, Carolyn Stewart and Mickey Hodge (Shan); five grandchildren, Jerry A., Shelley, Elissa, Kim and Mickey Shawn; 14 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nellie Ferguson; and a special friend, Mary Lou Sullivan. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

