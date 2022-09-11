NORMA CHRISTINE WILBURN, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
She was born September 16, 1938, in Vulcan, W.Va., daughter of the late Clifford L. and Mildred Bennett Estep. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George E. Wilburn, a son Robert E. Casebolt II, grandson Robert E. Casebolt III, brother Peter Estep and sister Ruby Dotson.
She was a faithful member of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving family, a daughter and son-in-law, Susan C. and Chuck Eastham of Ceredo, W.Va.; sister and brother-in-law Rosalie and Rodney Thompson of Wayne, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Tiffany Casebolt of Huntington, Ryan (Sarah) Eastham of Cannonsburg, Ky., Patrick (Jessica) Eastham of Wayne, Griffen Eastham of Huntington and Ellie Eastham of Ceredo; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion with Rev. Bob Withers officiating. Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Seventh Avenue Baptist Church.
