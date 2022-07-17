NORMA HALE ROBINETTE, 85, went to heaven on July 7, 2022. She passed on peacefully, surrounded during the days preceding by her children, grandchildren, and friends. Those days were filled with abundant love, many tears, but also much family chatter and laughter in the telling and re-telling of family tales and lore.
There was nothing she loved more than being with her family - so we know she treasured those last moments here. Norma was born on either September 2 or September 3, 1936, nobody really knows which. Her birth, at home with help of a midwife, referred to then as a "hired" pronounced "hard" girl, somewhere around midnight, led to something less than impeccable records. She was born to loving parents Ben and Bessie Hale at Mud Fork, Logan County, W.Va. Norma is preceded in death by those amazing parents, wonderful husband Robert "Bo" Robinette, adored brother Ben Hale, Jr., and only recently beloved grandson Jacob "Jack" Rardin V, a loss we're blessed she did not have to bear due to her frailty post-stroke. She is reunited with them all now, and probably scratching her "Doodle Man" Jack's back per his request.
She leaves behind five children and 10 grandchildren, all of whom she undoubtedly loved as hard as it is possible to love: Tom Biederman, his wife Lisa, and son Mason; Louis "Benji" Biederman; Beth Ann Rardin and daughters Haley and Janie Rardin; David Hodge and his wife Lindsay and children Ben, Elisabeth "Bess", and Molly Mae; and Max Hodge, his wife Sonya, and their daughters Helen, Lillian, Mary, and Estella. Grandmothers are special, and each grandchild had a unique connection and special bond with their Memaw.
Norma also leaves behind brother Richard Hale, sisters Louetta Jimison and Wilsie Hale, as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews, and an earnest lifetime's worth of friends.
Norma's life journey led her first from Logan, W.Va., to Huntington, W.Va., when she was an incoming senior at Huntington High School, a move instigated by her Daddy for the purpose of improving the family's prospects.
She was a stunning beauty, and so in Huntington attracted much attention from eligible young gentlemen - including Tom Biederman, whose handsomeness, energy, and irreverence proved irresistible. That bond led to a move from Huntington, W.Va., to Springfield, Ky., where she and Tom owned and managed the iconic High Point Farm, breeding, raising and training champion American Saddlebred horses.
Upon Tom's untimely and tragic passing, Norma found herself with three young children, a large horse farm, many horses, and a lack of knowhow as to precisely what to do with all of them. This circumstance led to an opportunity for talented young horsemen, Larry Hodge, to command a barn of his own. Norma and Larry's work relationship at High Point morphed into a marriage that resulted in Norma's sons David and Max Hodge. Norma later moved back to Huntington, W.Va., returning to the love and support of the extended Hale clan, which eventually led to finding love again with Bo Robinette over the last 25 years of his life.
Much later she ventured back to the Bluegrass, living in Lexington to be near sons and grandchildren. She left us after spectacular care by both Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation and hospice at Lexington's Central Baptist Hospital. Norma was a faithful Christian, a member of Southern Hills Methodist Church, and a family matriarch who made her very best effort to instill that faith, and those values, in her big family. She was a remarkable woman and lived a remarkable life. Her family mourns her passing, but knows it was her time and that she's had a glorious homecoming, to her savior and to lost loved ones.
A memorial celebration will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Southern Hills Methodist Church, 2356 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40503.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital 2050 Versailles Road Lexington, KY 40504 or Bluegrass Care Navigators 1733 Harrodsburg Road Lexington, KY 40504.