NORMA JEAN NEWMAN, 90, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 17, 2023. She was born July 27, 1932 in Culloden, W.Va., a daughter of the late, Edgar and Mamie Sunderland. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Gene" Newman; daughter, Sherlyn Newman; and siblings: Hubert, Dana, Dennis, Jack, Dick, Junior, Freda, Lillian and Audra. She is survived by one daughter, Sonya Jill Morning and her husband, Jim; granddaughters, Jessica Morning (Zac), Juliet Morning (Max); sister, Wanda Dansro and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, February 20, 2023 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton with Pastor Nathan Jude officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday, February 20, 2023 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be sent to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road; Ona, WV 25545. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

