NORMA JEAN RAMEY HANNA, age 86 of Huntington, W.Va., the wife of the late Bill Hanna, passed away on Saturday May 20, 2023, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home. Born December 30, 1936, in Culloden, W.Va., she is the daughter of the late Garland and Lola Ramey. She grew up in Huntington and was the eleventh of twelve children. She was preceded in death by eight siblings, including David (Sherry) Ramey. She is survived by Ella (Brad) Mullins, Evelyn Hedman, and Garland Ramey. Norma and Bill married in 1955 and had three children: Robby (Lisa) Hanna of Proctorville, Ohio, Mark (Deborah) Hanna of Lesage, W.Va., who preceded Norma in death, and Tonya Hanna (Phillip) Lawhon of Barboursville, W.Va. Norma's children blessed her with ten grandchildren, Erika Hanna Ryder, Kristi Hanna (Billy) Seals, Greg Hanna, Ryan (Sarah) Hanna, Anthony Lawhon, Marissa (Chaz) Yingling, Aaron (Courtney) Lawhon, Kaitlyn Slack-Hanna, Christian Hanna, and Adam Lawhon. Norma's family has continued to grow over the years with the addition of her 17 great-grandchildren. Norma was a life-long member of the former Highlawn Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va. She led a full life of traveling with her husband, walking the trails at Dolly Sods, and spending time with her grand- and great-grandchildren, especially supporting them in their interests and accomplishments. Special thanks to Teri Carter for the care she gave mom over the last several months. There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Larry Greene officiating. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
