NORMA JEAN WARD, 32, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Born September 19, 1989, in Fountain Valley, California, Norma was an EMT with Cabell County EMS. Survivors include her loving husband, Michael Ward; their two precious children, Jasmine Marie and Gabriel Dana, both at home; her mother, Bonnie Jean McFann, and the late Mark Dana McFann of Huntington, W.Va.; three sisters, Elizabeth (Andrew) Miller of California, Margaret (Dustin) Hazelett of Louisa, Ky., and Victoria McFann (Jesse Blevins) of Huntington; one brother, Nicholas (Tiffany) McFann, also of Huntington; maternal grandmother, Beatrice Alvarez of California; as well as a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cabell County EMS and all other first responders for their kindness and support. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with Rev. Kevin L. Mackey officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Annex. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

