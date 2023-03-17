Norma Lee Tomblin Williamson
SYSTEM

NORMA LEE TOMBLIN WILLIAMSON, 81 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday March 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Philadelphia United Baptist Church in Lavalette, West Virginia by Elder Tony Clay and Deacon Jesse Maynard. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you