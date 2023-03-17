NORMA LEE TOMBLIN WILLIAMSON, 81 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday March 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Philadelphia United Baptist Church in Lavalette, West Virginia by Elder Tony Clay and Deacon Jesse Maynard. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va.
She was born January 24, 1942, in Stiltner, W.Va., a daughter of the late Albert and Hazel Wallace Tomblin. Norma was a homemaker and member of the Philadelphia United Baptist Church in Lavalette, West Virginia. Also preceding her in death were six sisters, Mabel Frazier, Irene Varney, Betty Scarberry, Viola Farris, Evelyn Bryant, Freda "Connie" Jackson; two brothers, Ernest Tomblin and infant Oscar Tomblin; a stepson, Johnny Dale Williamson.
Survivors include her loving husband, John S. Williamson of 49 years; a daughter, Krissie (Scott Lively) Williamson of Huntington, W.Va.; a son, Tim Adkins; a stepdaughter, Jovana Sue Meeks; two sisters, Faye Rardin of Columbus, Ohio, Gerri Thompson (Richard) of Deltona, Fla.; two brothers, Bill Tomblin (Helma) of Lavalette, W.Va., Gary Tomblin (Judy) of Mobile, Ala.; two sisters-in-law, Aquila Adkins, Georgie Wilson (Greg); two brothers-in-law, Robert Williamson (Sue), Arthur Williamson (Kathy); four grandchildren, Rianne Williamson (Sean Fletcher), Laura Gene and Joselyn Aquila Lively Williamson, and Ambria Adkins Britton of Morgantown, W.Va.
The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to services at the church. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to extend thanks to Hospice of Huntington and a very special "family member" Amy Boone Robertson for the care given in her final days.
