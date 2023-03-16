NORMA LEE TOMBLIN WILLIAMSON, 81 of Huntington, wife of John S. Williamson, died March 14. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 18 at Philadelphia United Baptist Church, Lavalette. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

