NORMA LOU McCOY WESTFALL, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Spencer, W.Va., passed away November 13, 2021, in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, W.Va. She was born January 4, 1935, in Spencer, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Haven R. McCoy and Opal A. Kerby McCoy Miller. She was a 1953 graduate of Spencer High School and Mountain State Business College. Norma was a homemaker. She had attended Central United Methodist Church and Underwood Senior Center, both in Huntington, W.Va. Norma loved her family, God, dogs and books. Left behind to cherish her memory, is her daughter, Jenine Westfall of Spencer, formerly of Huntington; one brother, Robert H. McCoy (Joy) and extended family of Greensboro, N.C.; and one grandson, Joseph St. Clair (Shelley) of Huntington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Westfall. There will be a family committal service at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Gandeeville Cemetery in Roane County, W.Va. Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, W.Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.

