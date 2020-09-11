Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

NORMAN CARL MILLER, 52, of Huntington, husband of Kimberly Staley Miller, died Aug. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St., Huntington. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to service time at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.