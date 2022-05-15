NORMAN GLENN LESTER, 75, of Huntington, passed away on May 12, 2022. He passed away doing what he enjoyed, working. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow at Bowen Cemetery. He was the foreman at Sunset Furniture, worked at ACF, ran a lawn service, a greenhouse, and repaired and sold cars. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Paris and Beulah Hammond, and his son-in-law, Harold Hill. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ella; three daughters: Deborah (Fred) Tomblin, Judy (Daren) McNeil, and Patti Lester-Blankenship; five grandchildren: Melissa Lester, Ashley McNeil, Jessica (Michael) Cremeans, Travis McNeil, and Michael Hill; and one great- grandchild, Aubrey Cremeans. He is also survived by his siblings: Nuke (Linda) Lester, Roger (Vera) Hammond, Ronnie (Sheila) Hammond, Dallas (Donna) Hammond, Randall (Judy) Hammond and Darla (Alan) Hatfield. Norman loved "loafing", spending time at his two favorite places, "the holler" and his cabin, working on cars, riding four wheelers, his red truck, and being with family. He welcomed everyone and he gave endlessly. That was his way of loving. Visitation will be conducted from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com allace.
