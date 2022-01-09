NORMAN LEE TAYLOR, 55, of Huntington, husband of Kimberly Welch Taylor, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Kentucky. Norman was a loving husband, father and friend to all. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Taylor Family Cemetery, Huntington. He was born October 8, 1966, in Huntington, a son of the late Jimmie G. and Nellie Mae Leek Taylor. He was a former manager at Taylor Iron and Metal, a member of Huntington First Church of the Nazarene and he formerly served on the board of the Huntington City Mission. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Gordon Taylor. Additional survivors include his son, Max Christopher Taylor; brothers, Michael Taylor and Jimmie E. Taylor; sister, Teresa Klaiber; many nieces and nephews; father- and mother-in-law, Sam Welch and Betty Jo Welch; and brothers-in-law, Wesley Welch and Craig Welch. The family will receive friends from noon until service time on Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to the Huntington City Mission. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

