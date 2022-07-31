NORMAN MANSFIELD LUCAS, 82, of Lavalette, W.Va., formerly of Parkersburg, W.Va., went to sing and dance with the angels Friday, July 29, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, August 1, 2022 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Bro. Danny Krantz officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. He was born May 17, 1940, a son of the late Calvin and Carrie Adkins Lucas. Norman retired as a commercial appraiser with the Wood County Commission, was a member of the Eighteenth Street Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served in Vietnam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Pierce Matthew Lucas; and a great grandson, Gunner James Arnold. Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-four years, Donna Epling Lucas; three daughters, Dawn Marie Lucas of Seattle, Wash., Kimberly Hale (Chuck) of Lavalette, W.Va., and Kelli Arnold of Lavalette, W.Va.; one son, Gregory Raymond Lucas Rodriguez of Palm Springs, Calif.; ten grandchildren: Natalie, Tashauna, Zachary, Joshua, James (Megan), Melissa (Clay), Jennifer (Chris), Kaitlyn (Johnny), Zoey and Josh (Denae); 15 great grandchildren, Blayden, Lilyan, Eden, Maximus, Elisabeth, Silas, Ocean, Oscar, Olivia, Odessa, Ozzie, Oakley, Opal, Karson and Kynlee; and a son-in-law, Arthur Arnold. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Huntington for their care and kindness.
