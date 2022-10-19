On October 16, 2022, NYTA VALE BROOKS, devoted wife and mother of four, passed away peacefully at age ninety-seven surrounded by her family. Born to Dr. Joseph S. and Viola V. Bailey Parsons, Nyta graduated from Williamson High School, was a lifetime member and devoted to serving her community at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington, West Virginia, as a Deacon, through Stephen Ministry, as Assistant to the Minister and President of the Presbyterian Women's Circle. She served at Contact of Huntington and various other community projects. She was a great Bridge player and loved her babies. Nyta was best known for her dedication to her family and her love and service to God. Preceding her in death were her beloved husband William T. Brooks Sr., and her eldest daughter Sharyn B. McDanald. Nyta is survived by her children William T. Brooks Jr., Deborah (Robert) Nerhood and Joseph (Jennifer) Brooks. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Matt (Stacey) McDanald and Paul McDanald, Tyler Brooks and Adam (Erica) Brooks, Justin (Nicki) Nolte, Robert (Heather) Nerhood II, and Timothy (Bree) Nerhood, Jessica (Bobby) Woods and Samantha (Neels) Uys, and fourteen great-grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held at the Chapel at Woodmere Cemetery. The family wishes that any donations go to First Presbyterian Church of Huntington, West Virginia or Hospice of Huntington, West Virginia. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
