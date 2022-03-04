O. ELSIE “WOODARD” WROTEN, age 95, of St. Albans, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Cabell Health Care Center in Culloden, with her loving grandchildren by her side. She was the 5th of 11 children of the late Charlie and Ilma Smith Woodard, born in Milton, W.Va., on January 22, 1927. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, “Jiggs” Wroten, siblings, Edith (Joe) Shirkey, Mildred (Bill) Ball, Frances Woodard, William, Clint (Betty), Jack and Buck (Renatha) Woodard, her father- and mother-in-law, Charley and Annie Akers, and brother and sister-in-law, Bernard and Goldine Akers, and several nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Milton High School, she and Jiggs moved to St. Albans in 1950. Elsie served as a homeroom mother, basketball player for Highlawn Grade School PTA, Assistant Girl Scout leader, volunteer at McKinley Junior High and St. Albans High during her daughter’s school years. She loved living “on the hill” and her neighbors. Her door and arms were always open for the neighborhood, and she loved her “kids.”
She worked many years at the Kanawha Terrace IGA, but was first a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was one of the founders of the Union Carbide AFL-CIO Local 598 Ladies Auxiliary. She and Jiggs were avid fishing buddies, campers, travelers and members of the West Virginia Winnabillies and the Good Neighbor Sam Club. For the past 30-plus years, she has been an active member of the Hansford Senior Center.
Elsie is survived by her daughter, Sherry Ann Taylor and her husband Paul; treasured grandchildren, Eric Taylor and his partner Betsy; and Destiny Taylor; cherished great-grandchildren, Drew and Ashley, Olivia, Sophia, Griffin and Maitlyn, Taylor and Ashley, Maddie and Bryar; and her precious great-great-grandchildren, Brody, Aria, Ivy, Hudson, Avery and Gage. She is also survived by sisters, Mary Ellen, Beverly and Patricia Woodard, many special nieces and nephews, and her “special Hallmark buddy,” Jack “Pete” Bishop.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Cabell Health Care for their compassion, care and love for Elsie.
Join us in celebration of Elsie’s life Saturday, March 5, from noon to 2 p.m., with services at 2 p.m. with Pastor Doug McComas officiating, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park.
You can visit Elsie’s tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Wroten family.