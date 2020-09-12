ODELL DYER, 81, of Ranger, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the hospice house. He was born to the late Clyde and Lola Dyer. He was a loving husband to the late Roberta Fay Dyer. He is also preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters. He is survived by two sisters, Millie Ross and Virginia (Wandell) Parsons; three children, Lawrence (Curtis) and Joanne Adkins, Pamela Lynn Dyer (Cox) Timothy Spence, and Odell Jr. and Alice Dyer; three grandchildren, Christopher and Toni Adkins, Carrie and Darren Johnson, and Russell and Jenna Cox; seven great-grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Andrew, Larryn, Zachary, Noah and Kensley; two great-great-grandchildren, Mason and Ava Hensley; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was retired from Ford Motor Company and a member of the Upper Ten Mile United Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Tim Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Warrick Cemetery in Ranger, W.Va. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A special thanks to Missy Brooks for the love and care. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with masks and social distancing. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- More than 100 Marshall students in quarantine, isolation for COVID-19 exposure
- Above-average snowfalls predicted for West Virginia this winter
- COVID uncertainty leads to mass transfers from St. Joe
- STEPHEN MICHAEL ANDREW WARDEN
- Huntington officials look to make rental properties safer through enforcing registry
- Two radio personalities return to Tri-State airwaves
- Business Beat: Savannah's restaurant to reopen under former employee
- CAROLYN ANN GRASS
- Cabell releases student, parent expectations ahead of new year
- Herd's Oct. 3 C-USA opener with Rice likely canceled
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall defeats Eastern Kentucky 59-0 in season opener
- Photos: Six Wolfe Brothers World War II Era Memorial Bridge dedication
- Photos: The Healing Field
- Photos: Huntington vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Ironton vs. Gallia Academy, football
- Photos: Remembering Dave Peyton
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, football
- Photos: Central City Elementary School Open House
- Photos: Tuesday Night Concert Series in Ironton
- Photos: Ironton vs. Coal Grove, football