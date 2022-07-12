OKAL AGNESS CLAGG, 95, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was born August 13, 1926, in Cabell County, W.Va., daughter of the late Elijah and Stella Marie Cooper Black. She was also preceded in death by her husband Paul Clagg, a son Paul James Clagg Jr., daughter-in-law Charlotte Clagg, son-in-law Terry Neal and granddaughter Cathy Lynn Clagg, brothers Dave, James, Dorsey, Paul and Billie Black, two sisters, Opal Stewart and Helen Hern. She is survived by one son, Jimmy Clagg; daughter Ladona Neal of Milton; daughter-in-law Frances Clagg; one brother, Jack and Jenny Black of Barboursville; two sisters, Wanda and Harvey Foster of Milton and Barbara and Larry Carey of Lesage; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and seven great- great-grandchildren. She was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. Family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Cabell Health Care Center, for the loving care she received. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mark Hesson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
