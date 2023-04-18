Okey Lee Childers

OKEY LEE CHILDERS, 93 of Ona, passed away April 16, 2023. He was born March 1, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Leonard and Emma Martin Childers. He is survived by his wife, Dellaphene "Della" Black Childers; one son, Dennis Childers (Rebecca); two grandchildren, Jared Childers (Samantha) and Mark Childers (Cathy); four great-grandchildren, Abigail Grace, Ella Danielle, Brooklynn Faith, and Okey Lee; three sisters, Rosalie Carter, Helen Abagoush, and Della Brock. In lieu of flowers, if you wish plant a flower in your yard or garden in his memory. Services will be private. Entombment was in Forest Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you