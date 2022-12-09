Okey Ray Chapman
OKEY RAY CHAPMAN, 86, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was born May 13, 1936 in Ona, W.Va., a son of the late Ace and Icle Chapman. He was a retired truck driver from Yellow Freight after 33 years. He is survived by his wife, Mildred Chapman; three daughters, Beverly Chapman Lemley, Charlene Lease (Mark), Teresa Scott (Les); one son, Frank Chapman; daughters by marriage, Paula Estep and Loretta Anderson; one sister, Judy Jarrell; five grandchildren: Michael Lemley Jr. (Jamie), Joshua Lemley, Zach Chapman, Seeson Chapman and Shalena Cuthbertson (Matt); and six great grandchildren: Ethan, June, Harmoni, Matthias, Jayda and Kyra. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Mark Finley and Pastor Windell Shull officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

