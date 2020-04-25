OLEN D. CLAY, 84, of Huntington, widower of Hazel Clay, died April 23 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired welder at the former ACF Industries. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. April 28 at Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Friends may visit at the cemetery after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with restrictions to social distancing. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

