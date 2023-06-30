The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Olive Blankenship Hager
OLIVE BLANKENSHIP HAGER, 93, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away on June 28, 2023, at home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 1 at Handley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin. Olive was born in Huntington, W.Va., to Leander "Dock" and Mary Jane Blankenship on July 21, 1929. She went to Barboursville High School and Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. She married Homer "Drummer" Hager on November 27, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va. She worked as a teacher at Marshall for 37 years. She was involved in Beta Sigma Phi sorority, she participated in the senior's mixed and single Olympics in tennis and discus throw winning several medals in tennis. Olive is preceded in death by Homer "Drummer" Hager Jr., Leander Blankenship, Jewell Stoner, and Robert Blankenship. She is survived by Jane Hager Meade (James), Homer Lee Hager III, Jeffrey Bruce Hager (Nina) and Daniel Brian Hager (Elizabeth); eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

