OLUWASEMILORE OLUBOWALE, 8 of Huntington, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born October 2, 2014, in Birmingham, Ala., son of Olusola Olubowale and Chiamaka Azubike Olubowale. He is survived by one brother, Iremide Olubowale; grandparents Kehinde A. Olubowale, Kehinde K. Olubowale, Afamefuna Azubike, and Uzoma Azubike; aunty Obiamaka Azubike. Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Enefaa Fenny. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

