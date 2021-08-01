OMA MCSWEENEY, 91, of Wayne, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 30, 2021, at her daughter’s residence. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, August 2, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Michael Dillon. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born December 6, 1929, in Wayne, a daughter of the late William and Ida Adkins Stephens. Oma was a homemaker and member of the Newcomb Creek Church of God. Her husband, Raleigh McSweeney, also preceded her in death, along with brothers, Ben (Gwen) Stevens, Harold (Georgie) Stephens, Kenneth (Laura Mae) Stephens, Lando Stephens, Claude Stephens; and her infant sister, Bonneaster Stephens. Survivors include a daughter, Rene Mills and husband Steven of Wayne; sons, Raleigh J. McSweeney and wife Glenna of Lavalette and Danny Joe McSweeney and wife Naomi of Huntington; a sister, Shelba Cline of Wayne; two brothers, Frank Stephens (Dora) of Wayne and Dennis Stephens of Wayne; six grandchildren, Allen (Jennifer) McSweeney, Wade (Crystal) McSweeney, Robin (Brian) Blair, Timothy McSweeney (Teresa), April Mills, Joshua Mills (Miranda); and twelve grandchildren, Joey, Jamey, Reagan, Carlee, Levi, Judah, Kayla, Lacey, Emily, Jessica Lanae, Owen and Ali. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you