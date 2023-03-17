OPAL LORRAINE NEWMAN MICHAEL, 88, formerly of Prichard, died March 14 at her son's residence in Hilliard. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 18 at Rollins Funeral Home. Private burial will follow in Cyrus Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday. www.rollinsfh.com.

