OPAL MAE CHAPMAN, 75 of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 26, 2023. She was born November 2, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Basil and Nina Black Midkiff. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Darrel Chapman and by one brother, Climoth Midkiff. She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Hogsett (Bill) and Misty Parsons (Steven); two sons, Darrin Chapman (Catherine) and Michael Chapman (Melanie); two brothers, Ronald Midkiff (Tonya) and Harold Midkiff (Donna); 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

