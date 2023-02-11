Our precious OPAL MARIE SHEPHERD RAY, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord, Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, surrounded by her family. Opal was a proud former employee of Owens-Illinois where she worked for 18 years. She was a Christian, mother and grandmother and those were her favorite titles. Her family was truly her world. She loved to bake and showered her family in dessert, especially black walnut fudge and red velvet cakes. She loved to crochet, work in her flower garden, can vegetables, and rock on her back porch. She was kindhearted, ornery and fiercely independent. All who knew her loved her and have a funny story to share. To know Grandma Opal was to know love, true unconditional love. While our hearts are broken, we rejoice that she is reunited with her mother and waiting for us in Heaven. She was born November 24, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter to the late Ernest and Marie Eastham Shepherd. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers Roy, Ray, John and Ellis Shepherd and sister Wanda Carico. Survivors include sons Les (Tammy) Ray, John (Jackie) Ray and Matthew Ray; daughters Vickie (Suzanne) Ray and Marsha (Terry) Adkins; grandchildren Ben and Brandon Ray, Nathan and Nick Adkins, Hannah Ray Rowe and Grace Ray; great-grandchildren Braylee and Goldie Adkins, Penni Parker and Stevie Ray; Audrey Adkins, Zander Gwinn and Colton Ray; and a host of nieces and nephews. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House who took such loving care of Grandma Opal in her final days. In lieu of flowers we request donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Willie May. Burial will follow in Harveytown Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may call from noon until service time on Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
