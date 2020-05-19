OPAL STALEY, 91, passed away of natural causes at the home she shared with her daughter and great-grandson in Westerville, Ohio, on May 15, 2020. Born August 16, 1928 in Wayne County, West Virginia, she resided most of her life in the Buffalo and Westmoreland areas. Opal retired from the Wayne County School system where she was a cook for 22 years at Buffalo Elementary School. Opal was a longtime member of Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist and Highlawn Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law and mamaw. Opal loved to cook for family and friends and enjoyed helping others. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Bertha Thacker; her beloved husband of 73 years, Freelin Staley; brother, Leo Bud Thacker; sisters, Irene Maynard, Fern Murphy and Thelma Thacker; and one great-grandson, Tristan Staley. Opal is survived by her three children, son Richard (Terri) Staley, Burlington, Ky., daughters Pat (Jim) Deering, Tarpon Springs, Fla., and Bev Clevenger, Westerville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Rick Staley, Pam Fisher, Tim Staley, Carrie Gafney and Kelly Teague and their spouses; and eleven great-grandchildren. Opal's immediate family also included Wanda Stallard, Charles Clinton and Jack Ferman, who were raised alongside her as siblings. She also leaves behind many other special nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends whom she loved and cherished. The family would like to thank the Hospice Care Team who helped provide loving care in her final days, especially Michelle, Uriel and Erik. In honor of Opal's caring spirit and in lieu of flowers, please honor her by providing for a family in need at this time or by donating to Hospice Care at National Church Residences Foundation, National Church Residences, 2335 North Bank Drive, Columbus, OH 43220-5499. A graveside service, with masks and social distancing, will be held at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday, May 20, at 1:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor her life. Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville, Ohio, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
