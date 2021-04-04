ORMAN KEITH “BABY DOLL” ADKINS, 74, of East Lynn, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his residence. He was born September 15, 1946, in Ranger, West Virginia, son of the late Leslie and Delphia Crockett Adkins. He was a United States Army veteran and former construction worker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Roland Willis Adkins. Orman is survived by his wife, Regina Fulks Adkins; son, Sam Adkins; special daughter-in-law, Barbara; grandchildren, Steven, Jourdan and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Kinzlee, Chloe, Winston and Jovi; brother-in-law, Mark Fulks, who was like a son; nieces, Julie and Tammy; and special friend, Allen Elkins. At this time, no services will be conducted. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you