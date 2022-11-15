Orvel Floyd Adkins

ORVEL FLOYD ADKINS "Horse Trader," 84 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord, and loving wife, on Saturday November 12, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jessie Lacy officiating. Burial will be in Crook Cemetery. Orvel was born April 22, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Dewey and Mary Kirk Adkins. He was a member of the Bowen Ridge church. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Glenna Mae Adkins and three brothers. Survivors include one daughter, Sheila (Mark) Pitts and one son, Randy (Lisa) Adkins, all of Huntington; four grandchildren, Andy Woods, Katie Adkins (Sam), Kandace Adkins (Deion) and Cordell Pitts (Kendal); six great-grandchildren, Abbi, Alli, Sara, Harley, Brayden and Axel; and one sister, Alice Ann Gue of Ona. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

