ORVILLE EUGENE SIZEMORE, 88, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. He was born June 1, 1933, the son of the late James O. and Bessie Brock Sizemore. He was a retired Meter Reader with West Virginia American Water Company with 30 years of service, a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and was a U.S. Navy veteran. After retirement, Orville worked for the Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed his work with them. He was faithful to the Lord and loved his church family at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Ida Lorene Sizemore; two sisters, Anna Mae Leach and Helen F. Bowen. He is survived by his brother, James (Shirley) Sizemore of Casstown, Ohio, and his sister, Lavina Bowen of Lesage, W.Va.; two children, Owen Eugene Sizemore and Brenda Denise Sizemore. A special thanks to his niece, Renee (Chris) McNeeley of Lesage, W.Va., who he lived with and was his caregiver for the last three months. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, with Pastor David Lemming officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Huntington woman charged in body concealment case
- BUSINESS BEAT: Peddlers Mall opens first West Virginia location in Huntington
- Tudor's Biscuit World faces labor complaint from feds
- A guide to the May 10 primary election in West Virginia
- Crews recover body of Milton man swept away in floodwaters
- Weather officials call Huntington flooding ‘once in a generation’ event
- Huntington restaurant owner accuses employee of embezzlement; criminal charges pending
- Equipment sale a hit for Herd fans
- ROBERT E. "BOB" SANG
- UPDATE: Cabell sheriff says missing man has been located
Collections
- Photos: Huntington High School Prom
- Photos: Heavy rain causes flash flooding around Cabell County
- Photos: Mother's Day in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Readers share May flood photos
- Photos: Cleanup continues following Friday's flash flooding
- Photos: Kentucky Derby celebrations in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Mother's Day at Camden Park
- Photos: Cabell County’s National Day of Prayer service
- Photos: Gov. Jim Justice visits Huntington to view flood damage
- Photos: Mountwest conducts graduation ceremony