ORVILLE GEORGE DAVIS, 90, of Huntington, passed away November 25, 2022 at Wayne Continuous Care. Celebration of Life will begin at noon Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the home of Karen Pauley, 283 Jones Cove, Hurricane, WV 25526. He was born January 16, 1932, in Longmont, Colorado, a son of the late John Everett and Ora Mae Gibson Davis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Christine Davis; three sisters: Mildred Sifford, Ruth Whisman and Jolene Flowers; and one brother, Leonard Davis. He is survived by five daughters: Violet Marie (Gary) Sullivan, Donna Jean (Jim) Chapman, and Janice (Larry) Mae Davis, all of Huntington, Melinda Gay (Mack) Elkins of Cincinnati, Ohio, Janey Lee (George) Alexandropoulos of Proctorville, Ohio; one son, Orville George (Kelly) Davis Jr. of Middletown, Ohio; one sister, Josephine Turner of Huntington; two brothers, Willis Davis of Troy, Ohio and Tommy Davis of Huntington; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wayne County Hospice or Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

