OSBORN BRUCE REED, 86 of Glenwood, W.Va., went to his heavenly home on August 21, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. He is preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Willa Faye Nance Reed and brother Larry Allen (Druanne) Reed. He is survived by a loving niece and nephew, Dreama Faye and Roger Lee Powell; two grand-nephews, whom he made laugh so hard many times over the years with his funny sense of humor, Roger Brandon (Corine) Powell and Dr. Bretton Lee Powell; his sister, Charlotte Jean Brumfield and special friend Carolyn Sue Cobb. Many thanks to his special friends at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care he received. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Greenbottom Memorial Park with Rev. Charles Langdon officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
