OSCAR D. SHORT, 97, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Cabell County on May 16, 1925, son of the late Clum and Effie Call Short. Oscar was a retired Welder at ACF, where he retired after thirty six and a half years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beulah Mae Clary Short; sons, Ivan Eugene Short, Larry Short and Stevie Short; brothers, Manford Short, Dave Short, Vincent Short; half sister, Ruth Patterson; and sister, Elizabeth Poe. He is survived by one daughter, Judy Faye Murphy of Milton, W.Va.; son, Jerry Ray (Annetta) Short of Glenwood, W.Va.; sister, Connie Spurlock of Glenwood, W.Va.; grandchildren: Tamatha Short, Ivan Matthew Short, Angie Gue, Jeoffrey Short, Alisha Murphy, Ashley Short, Jessetta Short; great-grandchildren, Thomas Jeoffrey Short, Megan Miles, Harley Short, Braxi Benson, Casey Benson, Dexton Perkins; and great-great grandson, Atlas Short. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Burial will follow at Greenbottom Memorial Park in Lesage. The family will receive friends two hours prior to services on Tuesday at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
