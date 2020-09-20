OSCAR FRANKLIN “SONNY” GERLACH, 88, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 18 in Morgantown, W.Va. There will be a private graveside service 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
