Othella Aldine Ryder
OTHELLA ALDINE "PUG" RYDER, 88 of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at her residence. She was born January 11, 1935, in Panther, W.Va., a daughter of the late John and Erma Waugh Pridemore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Thomas Ryder; son Joseph Alan Ryder; daughter Kimberly Ryder; brother Danny; grandson Joseph Alan II; and daughter-in-law Joni Ryder. She is survived by her daughter Rhonda (Larry) Hodge; sons Scott and Todd; sisters Rose, Olive, Lora and Wilma; brothers Robert and Jim; grandchildren Little Joe, Derek, Vanessa, Ryan, Shane, Brit, Vicki, Frank "J.R.," Jess, Tiff, Ben and Brad; twenty great-grandchildren; and six great- great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Ryder Family Cemetery, Lesage. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

