Otho Jr. Brooks

OTHO BROOKS JR., 79, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He was born June 10, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Odie Otho Brooks and Freda Mae Skaggs Pickering. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Mae Baker Brooks; two sisters, Brenda Lowman and Pamela Dotson and by one brother, Lyle Brooks. He is survived by three daughters, Teresa Carson, Dianna Sue Spurlock (Kevin) and Gladys Faye Webb; one son, Gregory Otho Brooks (Carolyn); three sisters, Ellen Adkins (Ray), Violet Vance (Eric) and Laura Hammond (Shelmer); one brother, Eddie Brooks (Teresa); stepbrother Bill Stough; lifelong friend, Carl "Sonny" Hogsett; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with Pastor Jesse Lacy officiating. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
