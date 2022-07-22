Otho Jr. Brooks
SYSTEM

OTHO BROOKS JR., 79, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He was born June 10, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Odie Otho Brooks and Freda Mae Skaggs Pickering. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Mae Baker Brooks; two sisters, Brenda Lowman and Pamela Dotson and by one brother, Lyle Brooks. He is survived by three daughters, Teresa Carson, Dianna Sue Spurlock (Kevin) and Gladys Faye Webb; one son, Gregory Otho Brooks (Carolyn); three sisters, Ellen Adkins (Ray), Violet Vance (Eric) and Laura Hammond (Shelmer); one brother, Eddie Brooks (Teresa); stepbrother Bill Stough; lifelong friend, Carl "Sonny" Hogsett; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with Pastor Jesse Lacy officiating. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you