OTIS F. SHEFFIELD of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the age of eighty-nine years, one month, and seven days. He was born June 17, 1933, to the late Carlee and James Starling Sheffield. In addition to his parents, Otis is preceded in death by one daughter, Andrella; three sisters, Ramona Bracey, Naomi Jean Dotson and Eva Hill; his first wife, Dorothy and second wife, Barbara Jean. He was a graduate of Douglass High School, class of 1951. He later joined the US Air Force in 1952. He was a Korean and Vietnam veteran. In 1968, he returned to back Huntington and worked for the City of Huntington as a Police Officer for a short time. In 1972, he was hired with the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. He retired in 1990, with 30 years of service. Those left to cherish his memory is his wife, Lovella Sheffield; sons Otis Sheffield Jr., and John Sheffield; daughters Jeanetta, Donzella, Jackie, Lisa, and Tina; brother Richard L. Sheffield, sister Wanda Lawson, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A Home-going service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home with Bishop Samuel Moore officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va., with military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion Post 16 and U.S Air Force Honor Guard. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Fat Patty's franchise in Tri-State has new owners
- City works on plan to redesign downtown Huntington streets
- Westmoreland market thrives in era of big box grocery stores
- Herd That faces Founding Fathers in TBT first round
- Shooting reported after traffic altercation
- Two juveniles found shot at Rotary Park in Huntington
- South Point woman sentenced in drug case
- T. Carroll Justice
- Milton teacher to throw first pitch at Cincinnati Reds game
- Active COVID cases hit five-month high in West Virginia
Collections
- Photos: 2022 Cabell County Fair Parade
- Photos: Symphonic Spectacular Celebration at Harris Riverfront
- Photos: 2nd Annual Dalton Tucker Football Camp
- Photos: Herd That advances in TBT
- Photos: CWA Local 2009 conducts picket
- Photos: WV Little League 8-10 State Softball Tournament Championship
- Photos: The Belle of Cincinnati riverboat
- Photos: Appalachia Service Project visits Guyandotte
- Photos: Christmas in July
- Photos: 2022 River Cities Cornhole Classic