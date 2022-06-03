OUIDA MARIE SANSOM, 83, of Barboursville, W.Va., peacefully went to her Heavenly home on June 1, 2022 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, by Pastor Chelcie Gibson at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born July 28, 1938, in West Hamlin, a daughter of the late Hubert and Ida Adkins. She was a 1956 graduate of Guyan Valley High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Bethel, Ralph, Okie, Darrell, Emmitt, Earl, Lawrence, Clarine and Larry. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ernie Sansom; one daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Kevin Kelley of Barboursville; one son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Shirley Sansom of Barboursville; one sister, Nina Hazelett of West Hamlin; brothers and sister-in-law Don Adkins of West Hamlin and Herb and Judy Adkins of Knoxville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Michael, Briana, Tiffany and Adam, Craig, Colton, Austin, Jacob, and Chris; one great-grandson, Walker. She loved to sing in the church choir, bowl, and always had a big smile and always laughed. She was the best mom and Mamaw. Special thanks to Hospice of Huntington for their wonderful care. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

