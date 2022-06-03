PAMELA BAKER-METZ, 61, of Wayne, partner of Gregory Paul Pauley, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home. She was born July 28, 1960, in Huntington a daughter of the late Henry Hopkins Baker Jr., and Glenna Lee Adkins Baker. She loved to Kayak, bowl and loved all animals. In addition to Greg, survivors include her son, Christopher Metz of Kenova; granddaughter Piper Ariana Metz of Wayne; and three brothers, Larry Baker (Mary) of Huntington, Steven Baker of Wayne and Stanley Baker (Robyn) of Carey, Ohio. Private memorial services will be conducted at a later date and condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

