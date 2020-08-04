Essential reporting in volatile times.

PAMELA GALE BRYANT, 64, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 31 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Bellemead United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Letart, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Social distancing and facial coverings will be observed. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements. 

