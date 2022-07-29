PAMELA GLADYS BOWEN, 50, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born March 25, 1972, in Huntington, W.Va., and attended the Booten Miller's Fork United Baptist Church. Her brother Richard Gilkerson preceded her in death. Survivors include her parents, Harvey and Dottie Gilkerson; her loving husband, Donald Bowen; three daughters, Shelby Adkins of Huntington, Kelsey Bowen and Laura Bowen, both of Columbus, Ohio; two sons, Zachary Adkins (Kayla) and Sebert Donald Bowen II, both of Wayne; two grandchildren, Alex and Ashton Adkins; one sister, Vicki (Burgess) Rowe of Wayne; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Johnny Gilkerson and Pastor Jimmy Lester. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

