Pamela Sue Sansom

PAMELA SUE SANSOM, 56, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Pam was born December 8, 1966, in Rockford, Ill., a daughter of the late Charles Edward and Helen Louise Music Ruley. Survivors include her husband, Chris Sansom; one daughter, Kirsten Sansom of Huntington; four brothers, Charles Ruley of Ashton, W.Va., Tim and Mike Ruley of Huntington and Jerry Ruley of Milton; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Mary Sansom of Milton. Visitation will be after noon on Wednesday until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you