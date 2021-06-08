PANSY MARIE HALL LUCAS of West Hamlin, W.Va., born July 31, 1937, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the age of eighty-three years, ten months and six days. She was the daughter of the late Bradie and Coda Tabor Hall. She was a lifetime member of Myra United Methodist Church, Ladies Auxiliary with Guyan Soil Conservation, Craftee Homemakers, and a Trustee of Hamlin Public Library. She was an avid quilter and made all her children and grandchildren quilts. She was the sweetest soul who will be missed by many. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Clinton Wendell Lucas; four children, Cathy (Dean) Adkins, Susan (Jeff) Wilkes, David (Melissa) Lucas and Vince (Heather) Lucas; one brother, Larry (Judy) Hall of Gallipolis, Ohio; three sisters, Linda (the late Earl) Sponaugle, Hallena (Raymond) Lucas and Nancy (Dempsey) Yeager, all of Hamlin, W.Va.; 11 grandchildren, Jamie (Violet) Adkins, Christa (Nick) Little, Alicia Wendell, Jon Wilkes, Zac Cooper, Parker Lucas, Lilly Lucas, Bobby Lucas, Tyler Lucas, Bailey Lucas, Lauren Lucas; and seven great-grandchildren, Cassie Adkins, Brady Little, Chesney Little, Calli Little, Gunner Wendell, Harper Wendell and Knox Cooper. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Jeff Black officiating. Interment will follow in Lucas Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
