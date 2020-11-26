PANSY MESSINGER, 96, of Huntington, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Heritage Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. Pansy was born on May 30, 1924, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Homer Ray and Thelma Tomblin Thompson. Pansy was a homemaker and attended Philadelphia Untied Baptist Church in Lavalette, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Eugene Messinger; a son, Harry Marcum; and a sister, Thelma Simpson of Virginia Beach, Va. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Homer Ray (Joann) Thompson of Alabama and Ronald A. (Lisa) Messinger of Barboursville, W.Va.; one daughter, Sandra J. Buskirk of South Point, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Harry Ray Marcum, Ray Thompson, Mary Thompson, Kathryn Bunyon, Kenneth Ray Buskirk, Ronald Allen Messinger Jr., Robert McDaniels III, Gary McDaniels and Ashley Booth; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth Simpson of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

